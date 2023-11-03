Sen. Jesse Salomon toured the Shoreline ICHS clinic

Friday, November 3, 2023

(L-R) ICHS Clinic Manager Nga Vo, CEO Kelli Nomura, Sen. Jesse Salomon, Assistant Medical Director Dr. Kimo Hirayama at the Shoreline ICHS Clinic. Photo courtesy ICHS.

Sen. Jesse Salomon joined leaders on a tour of ICHS' Shoreline Medical and Dental Clinic last Friday.

WA Senator Salomon represents Washington's 32nd Legislative District, which includes Shoreline, Woodway, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Northwest Seattle.

Clinic Manager Nga Vo gave Sen. Salomon a tour of the clinic
Photo courtesy ICHS

Clinic manager, Nga Vo, gave Sen. Salomon a tour through the clinic to see first-hand the services offered. 

As their newest clinic site, ICHS Shoreline provides integrated medical, dental, behavioral health, WIC, nutrition, and medication assisted treatment services for nearly 7,000 patients annually.

Sen. Salomon and ICHS CEO Kelli Nomura
Photo courtesy ICHS

After the tour, CEO Kelli Nomura and other ICHS leaders spoke with Sen. Salomon about important issues that affect patients and communities in the 'Northend' that they proudly serve.


