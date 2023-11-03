Shoreline City Council candidate statement: Betsy Robertson Pos #6

Betsy Robertson, Pos #6

Shoreline City Council Betsy Robertson, incumbent, is running unopposed for Position #6 on the Shoreline City Council.





I want to thank the voters who elected me four years ago and the previous council members who appointed me prior to that.





I ran as an advocate for our Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, and on that measure alone I am overwhelmingly proud of what we have accomplished together. I helmed the campaign to pass our Parks Bond in 2021 with the help of friends and fellow community leaders.





This fall, the first of those projects began and by Summer of 2024, most should be complete. I look forward to walking and playing in the new spaces, loving and sharing them with you.



I am also proud of the direction Shoreline is heading, creating neighborhoods with amenities you can walk or bike to safely. We're working hard to create a community where everyone is welcome, invited to participate and appreciated for the diversity of thought and experience they bring. There will always be more work to do, but I remain one of the many public servants in our city committed to that goal.



And to everyone who has wondered why none of this is in the voters' pamphlet? I sincerely apologize. I have been teased six ways from Sunday by those who know me. Criticized by those who don't. I deserve it all. It certainly was not my intention. I missed the deadline. It's as simple as that. I got distracted by life and my day job - and missed it! BIG mistake.



Thank you for this opportunity to share a few thoughts - and however you vote, the most important thing is TO vote. Participation in the process is so important. Please return your ballot by Tuesday!











Serving on the Shoreline City Council has been one of the most important responsibilities of my life. Challenging and rewarding in (almost) equal measures.