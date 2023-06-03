Today - Safety fair, open house, pancake breakfast at Station 51 in Kenmore - don't forget your teddy bear

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Shoreline Fire Department pancake breakfast, Open House, and safety fair Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Kenmore Station 51 from 9am to noon. Free pancake breakfast from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Station 51 is at 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore.

The event includes challenge courses for kids; an opportunity to tour the fire engine, aid car and rescue truck; and live demonstrations by firefighters.

Please have your kiddos bring their teddy bear for our first aid clinic.

The safety fair will include the King County Library, the City of Kenmore, City of Lake Forest Park Police Department, Northshore Utility District, and additional exhibitors with valuable health and safety information.

Please park at the park and ride and walk over!


