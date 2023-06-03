Lake Forest Park - Stage 1 burn ban in effect

Firewood shall be seasoned and dry.

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds, and not be used as debris disposal.

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter.

Be in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches.

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose.

Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.

No burning when winds exceed 15 MPH.

With dry conditions in the forecast, the King County Fire Chiefs Association has issued a Stage 1 burn (restrictions) ban. The City of Lake Forest Park follows burn bans issued by King County. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.This is a Stage 1 burn (restrictions) ban and applies to all outdoor land clearing and residential yard debris. burning. The use of recreational burning is still approved under the following conditions: