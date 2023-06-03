Lake Forest Park - Stage 1 burn ban in effect

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Stage 1 Burn Ban in Effect as of June 1 in Lake Forest Park

With dry conditions in the forecast, the King County Fire Chiefs Association has issued a Stage 1 burn (restrictions) ban. The City of Lake Forest Park follows burn bans issued by King County. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

This is a Stage 1 burn (restrictions) ban and applies to all outdoor land clearing and residential yard debris. burning. The use of recreational burning is still approved under the following conditions:

  • Firewood shall be seasoned and dry.
  • Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds, and not be used as debris disposal.
  • Grow no larger than three feet in diameter.
  • Be in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches.
  • Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose.
  • Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.
  • No burning when winds exceed 15 MPH.

Posted by DKH at 3:31 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  