Mill Creek Garden Tour and Artisan Market 2023 - with a Shoreline connection

Poppy Remembrance by Tom Traeger



Mill Creek Garden Tour and Artisan Market 2023

Presented by Mill Creek Garden





The artwork of Tom Traeger, who had a 30-year career with the Shoreline School District before retiring in 1994, graces the cover of the official Tour Guide. The painting, “Poppy Remembrance” was shared by his wife, Bobbi, who now lives in Mill Creek. Tom passed away in 2016, but he explored his creative side after retirement and developed a special affinity for watercolor painting. His artistry makes a big splash!



On Tour Day, Mill Creek Garden Club will be selling packets of note cards featuring Tom’s vibrant red painting.





Plus, each of the six gardens will feature an artisan selling wares, with 10% of their sales going to the Club’s Grants Program which is fully funded by tour ticket sales and the artisans’ portion.





In the 2022-23 year, the Club awarded a total of $8,500 in grants to Farmer Frog, the Mill Creek Community Food Bank and Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County.



One more Shoreline link: you may purchase tickets at your fabulous Sky Nursery beginning Friday, June 16th. Advance Tickets are $20 for all, Day of Tour Tickets are $25.



If you’re farther north or east, tickets are available at Town and Country Market, Mill Creek Town Center; ACE Hardware of Silver Lake, Everett; McAuliffe’s Valley Nursery, Snohomish, Molbak’s Garden + Home, Woodinville and Sunnyside Nursery, Marysville.



The garden owners and Mill Creek Garden Club will be there to welcome you on tour day, where “Gardens are a Work of Heart.”









There’s a “Shoreline connection” to the upcoming Mill Creek Garden Tour and Artisan Market scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2023 with six gardens open to the public from 11am – 4pm.