Thornton Creek Alliance (TCA) Member Appreciation Night June 15, 2023
Sunday, June 11, 2023
|Thornton Creek at Northgate. Photo by Janet Way
Come learn about all the activities, restoration, and advocacy you’ve supported, along with the work ahead.
Some of your favorite past presenters will also be there to continue the conversation and autograph your books.
Light refreshments will be available for everyone, plus TCA members will receive one complimentary beverage.
RSVP here
RSVP here
Thornton Creek headwaters are in Shoreline, flow south to outfall into Lake Washington.
0 comments:
Post a Comment