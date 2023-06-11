Thornton Creek Alliance (TCA) Member Appreciation Night June 15, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Thornton Creek at Northgate. Photo by Janet Way
Thornton Creek Alliance (TCA) Member Appreciation Night will be Thursday June 15, 2023 at Hellbent Brewery (ages 21+), 13035 Lake City Way NE; doors open 6:30pm.

Come learn about all the activities, restoration, and advocacy you’ve supported, along with the work ahead. 

Some of your favorite past presenters will also be there to continue the conversation and autograph your books. 

Light refreshments will be available for everyone, plus TCA members will receive one complimentary beverage.

RSVP here

Thornton Creek headwaters are in Shoreline, flow south to outfall into Lake Washington.


Posted by DKH at 3:43 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  