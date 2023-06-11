Thornton Creek Alliance (TCA) Member Appreciation Night June 15, 2023

Thornton Creek at Northgate. Photo by Janet Way Thornton Creek Alliance (TCA) Member Appreciation Night will be Thursday June 15, 2023 at Hellbent Brewery (ages 21+), Thornton Creek Alliance (TCA) Member Appreciation Night will be Thursday June 15, 2023 at Hellbent Brewery (ages 21+), 13035 Lake City Way NE ; doors open 6:30pm.





Some of your favorite past presenters will also be there to continue the conversation and autograph your books.









RSVP here



Thornton Creek headwaters are in Shoreline, flow south to outfall into Lake Washington. Light refreshments will be available for everyone, plus TCA members will receive one complimentary beverage.









Come learn about all the activities, restoration, and advocacy you’ve supported, along with the work ahead.