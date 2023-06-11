Summer Smash tennis is back for its eighth year in Snohomish

Edmonds resident Luke Madath, Shorewood players Rylie Gettmann, Emily Lin and Murray Falkin, at the 2022 Summer Smash. Photo by Kristi Lin.

The Snohomish Summer Smash presented by Gaffney Construction, a four-day tournament for high school players ages 14-18, returns to the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts July 20 - 23, 2023.





Registration costs are $35 for Singles players and $50 for Doubles and Mixed Doubles teams, with proceeds going to the Snohomish High School tennis programs. A record number of players turned out for the tournament last year, with 160 competitors representing over 30 high schools.



Tournament Director Kraig Norris, in conjunction with the Snohomish High School coaches, formed the tournament in 2015 to counter the lack of competitive options for players who aren’t registered with the US Tennis Association.



