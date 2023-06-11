Salmon Friendly Lakes program

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Are you a waterfront property owner on Lake Washington interested in learning more about how to make your waterfront property salmon-friendly?

King Conservation District (KCD) and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group invite you to explore our new Salmon Friendly Lakes Program which promotes stewardship activities among private landowners to improve lakeshore habitat and water quality for fish and wildlife.

Topics addressed include:
  • Shoreline armor and soft-shore alternatives to wave protection and erosion control
  • Enhancement of riparian buffer zones and converting lawns and ornamental landscaping to beneficial native trees
  • Shrubs and emergent plant communities and reduction of chemicals and fertilizers for improved water quality
  • New information on the negative impact of artificial light on salmon and steps you can take be more salmon friendly
Learn more about the Salmon Friendly Lakes program and register for our inaugural workshop at Lake Sammamish State Park on June 24, 2023.

