Salmon Friendly Lakes program
Sunday, June 11, 2023
King Conservation District (KCD) and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group invite you to explore our new Salmon Friendly Lakes Program which promotes stewardship activities among private landowners to improve lakeshore habitat and water quality for fish and wildlife.
Topics addressed include:
- Shoreline armor and soft-shore alternatives to wave protection and erosion control
- Enhancement of riparian buffer zones and converting lawns and ornamental landscaping to beneficial native trees
- Shrubs and emergent plant communities and reduction of chemicals and fertilizers for improved water quality
- New information on the negative impact of artificial light on salmon and steps you can take be more salmon friendly
