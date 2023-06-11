Are you a waterfront property owner on Lake Washington interested in learning more about how to make your waterfront property salmon-friendly?

Shoreline armor and soft-shore alternatives to wave protection and erosion control

Enhancement of riparian buffer zones and converting lawns and ornamental landscaping to beneficial native trees

Shrubs and emergent plant communities and reduction of chemicals and fertilizers for improved water quality

New information on the negative impact of artificial light on salmon and steps you can take be more salmon friendly Learn more about the Salmon Friendly Lakes program and register for our inaugural workshop at Lake Sammamish State Park on June 24, 2023.

Find Out More About Salmon Friendly Lakes

Sign Up for June 23 Workshop

Learn more about the Salmon Friendly Lakes program and register for our inaugural workshop at Lake Sammamish State Park on June 24, 2023.

King Conservation District (KCD) and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group invite you to explore our new Salmon Friendly Lakes Program which promotes stewardship activities among private landowners to improve lakeshore habitat and water quality for fish and wildlife.Topics addressed include: