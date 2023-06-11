King County District Court simplifies small claims filing

Shoreline District Courthouse, 18000 Meridian Ave N. Photo by Google

King County District Court has simplified the process for filing small claims. King County District Court has simplified the process for filing small claims.

“Although people have been able to file a Small Claims case online in King County District Court for several years, this new method makes the process much easier,” says Judge Matthew York, King County District Court Chief Presiding Judge.

“The ability to file a Small Claims case is a key judicial service District Court offers to help people resolve disputes. The guided online interview automates a process that can sometimes seem overwhelming to people who are not familiar with the law or the court system.”



About Small Claims in Washington State



Any individual, business, partnership or corporation (with a few exceptions) may bring a small claims action to recover money. A ‘natural person,’ meaning a human being, may file a claim up to $10,000; the limit is $5,000 in all other cases.









Filing options for Small Claims



Small Claims cases can be filed in King County District Court in one of three ways: Find additional details on the Washington State Courts Small Claims Court webpage.Small Claims cases can be filed in King County District Court in one of three ways:

Online – Using the Court’s e-filing portal In-person – At any of eight King County District Court courthouse locations throughout the County, including in Shoreline By mail – To any of the eight King County District Court courthouse locations Details on each filing method are available on the



About King County District Court



’s 25 elected judges hear a range of civil and criminal cases at locations throughout the County. The Court is one of the busiest courts in Washington, and is a leader in many areas involving public safety and access to justice.





Details on each filing method are available on the King County District Court Small Claims webpage King County District Court ’s 25 elected judges hear a range of civil and criminal cases at locations throughout the County. The Court is one of the busiest courts in Washington, and is a leader in many areas involving public safety and access to justice.

To enhance access to justice, King County District Court has introduced an easier way for people to file a Small Claims case. Now, people seeking to recover money owed to them can answer a few simple questions online and have the necessary Notice of Small Claim form automatically generated and filed with the Court.