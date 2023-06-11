Juneteenth Freedom Festival to be held June 19, 2023 at Lynnwood's Cedar Valley Community School
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Juneteenth Freedom Festival, Monday June 19, 2023 from 10am to 3pm at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Community School.
“An effective way to inspire hope and courage in youth of color and the communities they live in is to remind them of the powerful legacy they have inherited and celebrate the culture of life that will sustain them. That is what Juneteenth is all about,” said Olympia Edwards, who is the host of the event.
Edwards is the founder and CEO of Project Girl Mentoring, a Lynnwood area nonprofit designed to create a safe place for young women of color to become better versions of themselves.
The celebration will be held at the Cedar Valley Community School, 19200 56th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA, and will feature a variety of celebration activities for children, families, and civic-minded citizens throughout every corner of the community.
Highlighted performances include Soul Jambalaya marching band, a drum circle, Daughters of Royalty Dance Drill and Dance Ensemble, VSP Step Team from Meadowdale, Umunezero Rwandan Dance troupe, Zumba, and Fitness Hula Hoop demonstrations.
Little Mermaid and Princess Tiana characters are expected to make an appearance for the young at heart.
Blood pressure, BMI, and cholesterol checks at the Mini Health Fair will also be available along with mental health care advocates to answer questions and provide supporting information.
This year’s legal holiday of festivities is being jointly sponsored by Verdant Health Commission, Project Girl Mentoring Program, United Healthcare, City of Lynnwood, Edmonds School District and Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).
Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.
Blood pressure, BMI, and cholesterol checks at the Mini Health Fair will also be available along with mental health care advocates to answer questions and provide supporting information.
“This is a festival for citizens of all ages and everyone is welcome,” said Edwards, adding Mayors Christine Frizzell of Lynnwood, Mike Nelson of Edmonds, and Keith Scully of Shoreline will provide special remarks on behalf of their cities.
This year’s legal holiday of festivities is being jointly sponsored by Verdant Health Commission, Project Girl Mentoring Program, United Healthcare, City of Lynnwood, Edmonds School District and Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).
Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.
0 comments:
Post a Comment