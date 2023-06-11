Juneteenth Freedom Festival to be held June 19, 2023 at Lynnwood's Cedar Valley Community School

“This is a festival for citizens of all ages and everyone is welcome,” said Edwards, adding Mayors Christine Frizzell of Lynnwood, Mike Nelson of Edmonds, and Keith Scully of Shoreline will provide special remarks on behalf of their cities.

Little Mermaid and Princess Tiana characters are expected to make an appearance for the young at heart.Blood pressure, BMI, and cholesterol checks at the Mini Health Fair will also be available along with mental health care advocates to answer questions and provide supporting information.This year’s legal holiday of festivities is being jointly sponsored by Verdant Health Commission, Project Girl Mentoring Program, United Healthcare, City of Lynnwood, Edmonds School District and Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.