Shoreline Community College receives federal grant to develop study abroad program in Bolivia for nursing students

Shoreline Community College (SCC) is one of 34 U.S. colleges and universities in 28 U.S. states to be awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students (IDEAS) Program, which aims to develop and expand study abroad programs around the world.





“One of our goals is to better connect with our external and local international partners to best serve the diverse northern Seattle area. "Opportunities like this not only support that goal but also provide wonderful learning opportunities for our faculty and students,” said SCC President Dr. Jack Kahn.

Of the 34 U.S. colleges and universities, eight are community colleges and 13 are minority-serving institutions. The selected proposals will develop new international partnerships, train faculty and staff, internationalize curriculum, engage diverse students in study abroad, broaden the destinations where U.S. students study, and create virtual and hybrid exchanges.



“Increasing and diversifying U.S. students going abroad for educational opportunities, as well as diversifying the places where they study, is a State Department priority,” said Lee Satterfield, Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs.



This IDEAS Program Award will allow Shoreline Community College to develop a new study abroad program for Washington community college nursing students.



The new program leverages a long-standing and successful study/service-learning abroad program in dental hygiene, led by SCC and our non-profit partner in Seattle and Bolivia, Smiles Forever.

“Study abroad programs have been particularly impacted by the pandemic and it is encouraging to see the federal government’s support in supporting their revival. "U.S. students, particularly those from underrepresented groups, benefit tremendously from these opportunities,” said Samira Pardanani, Associate Vice President, International Education and Global Engagement.

This study abroad program will be unique among community college nursing programs, as study abroad experiences are largely inaccessible for nursing students.





Colleen Ferguson, Special Project Lead, International Engagement had this to say about the program,





“With the IDEAS Program Award, nursing faculty will be supported in developing a new service-learning program to Bolivia that will allow our nursing students the opportunity to practice their unique skills and gain valuable cross-cultural experience.”

The IDEAS Program is a program of the U.S Department of State with funding provided by the United States Government and supported in its implementation by World Learning.Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College offers more than 100 rigorous academic and professional/technical degrees and certificates to meet the lifelong learning needs of its diverse students and communities.



