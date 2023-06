SilverKite Community Arts offers a free Improv class for adults at the Shoreline Library:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 6 - 7pm

Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Whether you are new to improv and acting or an old pro, there's plenty of laughter, joy and comradery to be discovered in the theatre games we will explore together.