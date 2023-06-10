Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics through Shoreline on Friday

Saturday, June 10, 2023

L-R Officer Hunt, Shoreline Capt Tim Meyer, Shoreline Chief Kelly Park, Shoreline Officer Paula Kieland, Kenmore Chief Brandon Moen

Shoreline and Kenmore Police Departments participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Officers ran with the torch through Shoreline, starting at N 205th, and then handed off to the Seattle Police Department at 145th.

We are proud to come together to support such an important cause!

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

This is an annual tradition for our local police departments.

Special Olympics Washington is proud of the dedicated law enforcement personnel from all over the state who are committed to raising thousands of dollars for our athletes and increasing public awareness to our Program.



