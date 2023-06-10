Friends of Shoreline Library Book Sale Saturday and Sunday June 10-11, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023


Friends of Shoreline Library book sale this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, 2023 at the library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.

Saturday:
  • 11am - noon - Members only presale - but you can buy a membership at the door!
  • 12 - 6pm - general sale
Sunday:
  • 11am - 2pm - Bag Sale - fill a large shopping bag for $5
  • Perfect opportunity to restock those Little Free Libraries!


