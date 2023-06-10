Goshen College announces Dean's List for Spring Semester 2023

Goshen College, Goshen Indiana GOSHEN, Ind. (June 9, 2023) - Goshen College recently recognized 132 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the spring 2023 Dean's List. GOSHEN, Ind. (June 9, 2023) - Goshen College recently recognized 132 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the spring 2023 Dean's List.





Lind is a graduate of Nathan Hale Sr High School.



The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.



Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean's List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.







was recognized for academic excellence on the spring semester Dean's List at Goshen College.