Preserving the Past - workshops from Seattle Genealogical Society

As part of our ongoing centennial celebration, enjoy a seminar focused on heirlooms, presented by The Family Curator, Denise Levenick.





We will offer 4 lectures over 2 days:

Saturday morning, 9 to noon, and

Sunday afternoon, 1 to 4 (Pacific times).





The registration fee is free to SGS members and reduced to $25 for everyone else!



Program includes--

Preserving the Past: Archiving and Digitizing Your Family Keepsakes

Selecting and Preparing Images for Family History Projects

Archival Storage Strategies and Solutions

Family History Projects for the Digital Age To register: REGISTER HERE



All presentations will be recorded and available to SGS members and paid registrants until July 17, 2023.



For those who would like to attend at least part of the online seminar in person, on Saturday, June 17th only, SGS will screen the morning presentations from 9 to noon at the SGS Library, Suite 302 of the Good Shepherd Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave N, Seattle WA 98103





When you register, please indicate if you plan to attend the Saturday morning screening.





The Family Curator, Denise Levenick, is the author of How to Archive Family Keepsakes and How to Archive Family Photos. Her roots are in Kansas, Illinois, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Germany, and she loves researching in old courthouses and town halls.





