Mama Blue Memorabilia Sale June 24, 2023 at Aurora Borealis
Saturday, June 17, 2023
The Mama Blue Memorabilia Sale is taking place at Aurora Borealis in Shoreline on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 12 to 3pm! Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
Mama Blue was a long-time Shoreline resident who passed away in March of this year. See previous article.
|A small sample of Mama Blue's collection
Her family has graciously donated her SeaHawk memorabilia for a great cause.
“Fanz 4 Good,” a 501(c)3 organization will use proceeds to do good work. For info about what they do, check out their Facebook page.
Take home a piece of history from the estate of Mama Blue.
Food and drinks available for purchase. All ages welcome.
