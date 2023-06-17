Mama Blue Memorabilia Sale June 24, 2023 at Aurora Borealis

Saturday, June 17, 2023


ATTENTION SEAHAWKS FANS! 

The Mama Blue Memorabilia Sale is taking place at Aurora Borealis in Shoreline on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 12 to 3pm! Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline

Mama Blue was a long-time Shoreline resident who passed away in March of this year. See previous article.
A small sample of Mama Blue's collection

Her family has graciously donated her SeaHawk memorabilia for a great cause. 

“Fanz 4 Good,” a 501(c)3 organization will use proceeds to do good work. For info about what they do, check out their Facebook page

Take home a piece of history from the estate of Mama Blue.

Food and drinks available for purchase. All ages welcome. 


Posted by DKH at 2:19 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  