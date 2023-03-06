“There’ll Never Be Another You, Mama Blue” - Seahawks superfan Patti Hammond dies at home in Shoreline

Monday, March 6, 2023

Mama Blue, shown with her daughter Dee, was a long-time Shoreline resident
Photo by Rob Oxford 

By Rob Oxford

On March 4, 2023 at 7:20pm, The Seattle Seahawks lost their original 12 and we 12’s lost our “Mama Blue.”

Most importantly my good friend Dee and her family lost their Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin and their best friend.

Mama Blue at a fan event
Photo by Rob Oxford
(Official Statement)

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that I just lost my beautiful Mom… so grateful she was my Mama… I was truly blessed. Mom and Dad and Bro together again. I love you Mom, you are the best.” 
--Dee Waddell (Patti Hammond’s daughter)

Mama Blue along with her husband “Tricky” (Dick) were the original 12’s.

Season ticket holders from the very first game in 1976.

Voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999, even opposing fans loved and respected her.

Seahawk Legends would pop by her house just to say hello and the franchise so loved her that they posted this video tribute on their official page: https://fb.watch/j4HvtoU6V4/

Mama Blue set the standard for all 12’s to follow and will remain a Seattle Legend.

The only Angel in a blue and green robe, we love you Mama Blue.

GO HAWKS!



