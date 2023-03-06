Shoreline Fire at 61% of fundraising goal for the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society Stairclimb with one week to go
Monday, March 6, 2023
|Four members of the Shoreline Fire climbing team at LFP Town Center. Team members climb in full gear and breathing apparatus. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Members of the Shoreline Fire Stairclimb Team were at Lake Forest Park Town Center on Saturday, March 4 (march forth?) with their stairclimbing machine, accepting donations for the Columbia Tower Stairclumb on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
|They took turns on the stairclimb machine
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Even though you didn't catch them at Town and Country Market or Town Center, you can still donate at their team page
Team members raise funds individually, with a personal goal of $300.
