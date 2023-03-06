Dunn Gardens: Air Plant Art workshop

Monday, March 6, 2023

Photo courtesy Dunn Gardens
A workshop on "Air Plant Art" will be held at Dunn Gardens on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 1 - 2:30pm.

Cost: Members $40, Not-Yet-Members: $50

Air plants are cool! They seem almost otherworldly the way they can grow, well, just in air -- no soil at all required. Plus their leaves can look a bit like alien tentacles or like the appendages of an exotic sea creature. 

Join our horticulture team for an afternoon of hands-on learning, as they guide you through creating your own Tillandsia display to take home. They're a bit different to grow than other house plants so you'll also learn a few tips for caring for air plants so you can enjoy them for years. 

The program fee includes all materials and plants.

Link: https://dunngardens.org/event/air-plant-art/

Dunn Gardens is located at 13533 Northshire Rd, Seattle WA 98133.



