Csenka Favorini-Csorba elected to King Conservation District (KCD) Board



Csenka Favorini-Csorba The 2023 KCD Board Election results are in. KCD's 2023 Board Election wrapped up Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00pm. Final results have been tallied by King County Elections.





With 13,749 ballots counted, this election is a record turnout for KCD.





Csenka Favorini-Csorba won the election with 50.98 % of the vote.





Conservation district board elections aren’t final until certified by the Washington State Conservation Commission.





The commission will review the election results and certify it at an upcoming meeting. Csenka will take her seat on the board in June of 2023.









KCD Board of Supervisors Appointed PositionKCD will also have position #5 up for appointment by the Washington State Conservation Commission (WSCC). This is an appointed position selected by the WSCC. Applications for the appointed seat will be accepted by the WSCC January through March of 2023.