Shoreline firefighters at LFP Town Center Saturday, March 4, 2023 to raise funds for the LLS Stairclimb charity event
Thursday, March 2, 2023
|Shoreline Fire Stairclimb team will be at LFP Town Center Saturday to raise funds for the 2023 LLS Stairclimb. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Firefighters from Shoreline Fire who will be participating in the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb will be in Lake Forest Park on Saturday to raise funds on behalf of their team for the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society (LLS).
The Shoreline team has already done one fundraiser at the Town and Country Market in Shoreline. Their second one is this Saturday March 4, 2023, beginning at 8:30am at Lake Forest Town Center in front of Third Place Books.
Firefighters from around the U.S. - and the world - send teams to participate in the Stairclimb, which will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023,
Participants, who must be career, volunteer, or retired firefighters, climb the 788 feet, 1,311 steps, and 69 floors of the Columbia Tower in Seattle wearing 60+ pounds of full gear.
Each one commits to raising $300.
Registrations are limited to 2,000 people. The 2020 event filled in 14 minutes.
This is the 32nd year for the event, which was started by a Shoreline fire captain, David Engler, (see his story here) who made his first climb in full gear in 1990 and challenged other firefighters to join him in 1992.
Thank you for your interest and support of the Stairclimb, it’s a wonderful tradition to be a part of and it fills a lot of us with pride that it was all started by our department.
