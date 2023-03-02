Shoreline Home Improvement Workshop openings for April 25 and May 23, 2023

Vendors available to talk to homeowners about remodeling projects Shoreline's April 25, 2023 Home Improvement Workshop (HIW) is almost full with just a few civil engineer, plans examiner, and zoning appointment slots available. Shoreline's April 25, 2023 Home Improvement Workshop (HIW) is almost full with just a few civil engineer, plans examiner, and zoning appointment slots available.





There are still many appointment slots for the May 23rd event.





The HIW features individual 15 minute appointments for homeowners to review their plans with Shoreline planners.









Appointments remaining in April 25 session

In addition, the City Hall lobby will have vendors with services related to home improvement projects.





Master Gardener Program

Irons Brothers Construction

City of Shoreline Public Works, Surface Water Program

City of Shoreline Planning and Community Development, Comprehensive Plan

Built Green Program (Master Builders)

City of Shoreline Community Services, Environmental Services Program

Greenhome Solutions

Northwest Solar

Signature Surveying and Mapping

Sound Seismic

Dunn Lumber

BECU

Gene Johnson Plumbing

CNL Design

Sky Nursery

Seattle Credit Union





Residents are welcome to visit the vendors* from 6:00 to 8:00pm with no appointment needed on any of the scheduled evenings. Residents can also attend the Permitting 101 session at 7:00pm (no appointment needed) to hear a discussion on general residential permitting in Shoreline on any of the three evenings.





Register here for the April or May sessions



*The City of Shoreline does not endorse any products or services provided by these firms participating in this workshop.












