Shoreline Home Improvement Workshop openings for April 25 and May 23, 2023
Thursday, March 2, 2023
|Vendors available to talk to homeowners about remodeling projects
There are still many appointment slots for the May 23rd event.
The HIW features individual 15 minute appointments for homeowners to review their plans with Shoreline planners.
The event is held at Shoreline City Hall, 18500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Free parking in City Garage.
|Appointments remaining in April 25 session
In addition, the City Hall lobby will have vendors with services related to home improvement projects.
- Master Gardener Program
- Irons Brothers Construction
- City of Shoreline Public Works, Surface Water Program
- City of Shoreline Planning and Community Development, Comprehensive Plan
- Built Green Program (Master Builders)
- City of Shoreline Community Services, Environmental Services Program
- Greenhome Solutions
- Northwest Solar
- Signature Surveying and Mapping
- Sound Seismic
- Dunn Lumber
- BECU
- Gene Johnson Plumbing
- CNL Design
- Sky Nursery
- Seattle Credit Union
Residents are welcome to visit the vendors* from 6:00 to 8:00pm with no appointment needed on any of the scheduled evenings. Residents can also attend the Permitting 101 session at 7:00pm (no appointment needed) to hear a discussion on general residential permitting in Shoreline on any of the three evenings.
Register here for the April or May sessions
*The City of Shoreline does not endorse any products or services provided by these firms participating in this workshop.
