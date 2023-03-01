Call for performers aged 10-15 for production of Disney's Little Mermaid, Jr.

Shoreline Community College

Present…

Disney’s Little Mermaid, Jr.

June 1, 2, 3, 2023



Dandylyon Drama is casting Performers ages 10-15 who act, move, and sing to be featured in the play Disney’s Little Mermaid, Jr. directed by Melani Lyons.

Monday 3/20 7-8pm | 8-9pm

Thursday 3/23 4-5pm | 5-6pm

This tuition-based educational youth theater production is open to students of all abilities.Script Synposis:In a magical kingdom fathoms below, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel seeks the courage to leave her ocean home for the world above. But first, she’ll have to face her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince Prince Eric that she’s the girl with the enchanting voice.Tuition: $299, Pay What You Can Scholarships AvailableAudition Location:Auditions: