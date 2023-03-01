Call for performers aged 10-15 for production of Disney's Little Mermaid, Jr.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Shoreline Community College
Present…
Disney’s Little Mermaid, Jr.
Disney’s Little Mermaid, Jr.
June 1, 2, 3, 2023
Dandylyon Drama is casting Performers ages 10-15 who act, move, and sing to be featured in the play Disney’s Little Mermaid, Jr. directed by Melani Lyons.
This tuition-based educational youth theater production is open to students of all abilities.
Script Synposis:
In a magical kingdom fathoms below, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel seeks the courage to leave her ocean home for the world above. But first, she’ll have to face her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince Prince Eric that she’s the girl with the enchanting voice.
Tuition: $299, Pay What You Can Scholarships Available
Audition Location:
Shoreline Community College Theater
16101 Greenwood Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Auditions:
Auditions:
- Monday 3/20 7-8pm | 8-9pm
- Thursday 3/23 4-5pm | 5-6pm
