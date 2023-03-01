Call for performers aged 10-15 for production of Disney's Little Mermaid, Jr.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

CALL FOR ACTORS Spring 2023
Dandylyon Drama and 
Shoreline Community College 

Present…
Disney’s Little Mermaid, Jr.
June 1, 2, 3, 2023

Dandylyon Drama is casting Performers ages 10-15 who act, move, and sing to be featured in the play Disney’s Little Mermaid, Jr. directed by Melani Lyons. 

This tuition-based educational youth theater production is open to students of all abilities.

Script Synposis:

In a magical kingdom fathoms below, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel seeks the courage to leave her ocean home for the world above. But first, she’ll have to face her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince Prince Eric that she’s the girl with the enchanting voice.

Tuition: $299, Pay What You Can Scholarships Available

Audition Location:

Shoreline Community College Theater
16101 Greenwood Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133

Auditions:
  • Monday 3/20 7-8pm | 8-9pm
  • Thursday 3/23 4-5pm | 5-6pm
Sign-up for auditions and find complete information about the process, parts, rehearsal dates, etc.


Posted by DKH at 11:37 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  