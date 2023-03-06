Shoreline deputy and subject involved in shooting have been released from the hospital

Chevron station at 17th and NE 145th

The 34-year-old male involved in the shooting has been medically cleared from Harborview Medical Center and was arrested and booked into jail on investigation of Assault in the First Degree.

According to Harborview Medical Center, the deputy was treated and released from the hospital. He has been employed with the King County Sheriff’s Office since June 2021.



The exchange of gunfire took place at or near the Chevron station on the corner of 17th NE and NE 145th in Shoreline. 145th is the dividing line between Shoreline and Seattle. Seattle Police have jurisdiction on the south side of the street and Shoreline Police have jurisdiction on the north side.





Shoreline Police are King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies. Shoreline contracts with KCSO for police services.











IFIT-KC is a multi-agency team made up of investigators from 13 King County Police Departments. As this incident involved the King County Sheriff’s Department, all KCSO deputies and investigators have been excluded from this IFIT-KC investigation.The IFIT-KC team is in contact with the family of the subject involved in this incident and will be keeping them informed of the progress of the investigation.