Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter open Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30pm

Monday, March 6, 2023

The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30pm

The shelter is housed at St. Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133

If you would like to be a shelter volunteer, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626

The shelter welcomes donations of sleeping bags, socks, blankets, scarves, and hats.

Daytime warming center:


Posted by DKH at 2:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  