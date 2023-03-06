Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter open Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30pm
Monday, March 6, 2023
The shelter is housed at St. Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133
If you would like to be a shelter volunteer, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626
The shelter welcomes donations of sleeping bags, socks, blankets, scarves, and hats.
Daytime warming center:
Daytime warming center:
- Aurora Commons 8914 Aurora Ave N
- Open M-TH 10am-1pm
