Police investigation continues at scene of shooting on NE 145th



Story and photo by Jennifer Klock









Shoreline and Seattle Police responded and WA State Patrol also has Deputies and State Crime Lab on scene.





This section of roadway will be closed until they are finished with the investigation, near 4:00pm. Please use other routes as traffic is tough in this area right now.













Around 2:00am 3/5/2023 there was a police involved shooting on NE 145th St between the Goodwill, Chevron station and the QFC grocery store.