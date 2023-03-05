Streets blocked around intersection of NE 145th St and 17th Ave NE after shooting

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Very little information is available as of this writing, but there is a major investigation centered around NE 145th St and 17th NE in Shoreline near Goodwill / QFC.





Seattle Police issued a brief statement at 2:42am on Sunday, March 5, 2023 that they were assisting King County Sheriff's Office (Shoreline Police) with a shooting investigation and that K9 may be deployed.





Seattle Department of Traffic (SDOT) advised that NE 145th was blocked in both directions between 15th and 17th NE.





Neighbors report hearing shots. Two drivers who were stopped at the police barricade were told that a police officer was shot.





Neighbors report a massive police response "easily over 40 vehicles for blocks."





More information will be published as available.












