Streets blocked around intersection of NE 145th St and 17th Ave NE after shooting

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
By Diane Hettrick

Very little information is available as of this writing, but there is a major investigation centered around NE 145th St and 17th NE in Shoreline near Goodwill / QFC.

Seattle Police issued a brief statement at 2:42am on Sunday, March 5, 2023 that they were assisting King County Sheriff's Office (Shoreline Police) with a shooting investigation and that K9 may be deployed.

Seattle Department of Traffic (SDOT) advised that NE 145th was blocked in both directions between 15th and 17th NE.

Neighbors report hearing shots. Two drivers who were stopped at the police barricade were told that a police officer was shot.

Neighbors report a massive police response "easily over 40 vehicles for blocks."

More information will be published as available.



Posted by DKH at 5:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  