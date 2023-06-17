Wendy Coates named as new Executive Director - Advancement and Foundation at Shoreline Community College





For the past 10 years, Coates served as the Executive Director for the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation.





During her time there, she was instrumental in planning, funding, and launching programs that enhanced the quality of life for people in the final stages of their lives.









Prior to her career in hospice care, Wendy worked as the Development Director at the Olympic College Foundation where she was part of a team that raised 8 million dollars in support of student scholarships, and helped to create the student emergency grant program which provided resources that helped students stay in school.



“It’s an honor to be part of this mission dedicated to student success. I look forward to working with the community to grow philanthropic support and ensure that Shoreline remains financially accessible for everyone wanting a quality education.”

Wendy grew up north of Boston, MA, lived in Alaska for 10 years, and is currently relocating from Anacortes, WA with her husband, Stephen, and their silly pup, Roxy.





She has served on several nonprofit boards, and was a councilperson on the Kitsap County Council for Human Rights. Wendy attended Boston University (where she met her husband Stephen) and holds an MA in English from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. She recently achieved her PADI SCUBA certification and dreams of swimming with a whale shark someday.







