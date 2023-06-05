Ken Jennings at Third Place Books on Sunday June 18, 2023 - tickets required



Sunday, June 18, 2023, 7pm at Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.



Jennings will be discussing his new book, 100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife, a hilarious travel guide to the afterlife, exploring destinations to die for from literature, mythology, and pop culture ranging from Dante’s Inferno to Hadestown to NBC’s The Good Place.





Jennings will be joined in conversation by local bookstore owner, author, and Jeopardy! champion Tom Nissley. Tickets are required in advance.







All tickets come with a copy of the event's featured book.

1 ticket admits 2 attendees.

Tickets must be purchased through Eventbrite.

Pre-order of the book will not grant you access to the event.

If you purchase a book-bundled ticket but are unable to attend the event, your book will be placed on hold at our Lake Forest Park store. You may request to have your book transferred to our Ravenna or Seward Park neighborhood stores.

Copies of 100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife and other books by Ken Jennings will be available for purchase at the store. This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q/A.

What you need to know:





Third Place Books welcomes author Ken Jennings — host of Jeopardy! and the gameshow's Greatest of All Time — to the stage at Lake Forest Park!