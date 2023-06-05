Dann art classes Becoming a Garden Artist- A New Art Series at Dunn Gardens Becoming a Garden Artist- A New Art Series at Dunn Gardens





Thursdays from June 8 to July 6

10 am to Noon









Come join the inaugural Dunn Gardens Art League as we follow in the footsteps of famous garden artists Monet and Renoir learning how to sketch in the gardens, take color notes and then use our notes in the studio to create original works of acrylic art in vibrant color.





Led by Dunn Gardens member and master teacher Diane Crago, this five week course teaches absolute beginners and experienced artists alike how to begin a garden art journal, how to use creative color to plan a garden painting and how to create a finished acrylic painting with color and glow.





On completion of the course we will have an onsite art show of our work.





This fee only covers entry to the series, supplies will be an added cost for each individual. We will send a supply list to those that sign up. Series of 5 classes. Limited to 15 students.



Member- $175

Not- Yet-Member- $225





