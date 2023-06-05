Becoming a Garden Artist- A New Art Series at Dunn Gardens

Monday, June 5, 2023

Dann art classes
Becoming a Garden Artist- A New Art Series at Dunn Gardens

Thursdays from June 8 to July 6 
10 am to Noon


Come join the inaugural Dunn Gardens Art League as we follow in the footsteps of famous garden artists Monet and Renoir learning how to sketch in the gardens, take color notes and then use our notes in the studio to create original works of acrylic art in vibrant color. 

Led by Dunn Gardens member and master teacher Diane Crago, this five week course teaches absolute beginners and experienced artists alike how to begin a garden art journal, how to use creative color to plan a garden painting and how to create a finished acrylic painting with color and glow. 

On completion of the course we will have an onsite art show of our work. 

This fee only covers entry to the series, supplies will be an added cost for each individual. We will send a supply list to those that sign up. Series of 5 classes. Limited to 15 students.

Member- $175
Not- Yet-Member- $225


Posted by DKH at 4:36 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  