Shoreline gets its own coffee blend at Town and Country Market

Town and Country Markets just announced the launch of its new EveryDay Coffee line with special blends chosen by employees to represent each of its six market locations!





Starting with 16 different brands, employees helped narrow down the list to four potential vendors based on various criteria. Internal coffee experts and enthusiasts then evaluated the remaining suppliers, ultimately selecting two based on their high-quality product, attributes, and programs.









“We’re thrilled to continue connecting our employees to the EveryDay line, garnering their input and taste preference for the release of the coffee blends,” said Susan Allen, director of Town and Country Markets. “The new blends also celebrate our communities, paying homage to each with its unique flavor profile based on local preference. I’m grateful to the team and our partner for playing a crucial role in making these varieties so special.”

The debut of the EveryDay coffee follows the release of T/C’s EveryDay Eggs, Milk (in cartons designed by employees), Honey, and Maple Syrup. The two versions were then tested in each market, with employees voting to determine the final selection for their market's coffee, also considering sales and customer preference for the roasts.The debut of the EveryDay coffee follows the release of T/C’s EveryDay Eggs, Milk (in cartons designed by employees), Honey, and Maple Syrup.

















T/C’s EveryDay coffee is fresh, organic, roasted to order in small batches, and ethically and sustainably sourced. Each market’s staff selected their favorite blend of beans to represent the neighborhood so customers can sip like locals. Available in whole bean or pre-ground, each flavor profile stands out among Seattle’s coffee-loving population.At T/C's employee summit, team members played a key role in selecting the beans, roast and flavor profiles for the company's six coffee varieties.