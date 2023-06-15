Elections: Two unopposed incumbents and one open seat with three candidates in Shoreline School Board races

Because there are three candidates for District No. 4, this race will appear on the August primary ballot. It is an open seat, as the one term incumbent, Dr. Rebeca Rivera, is not running again.

Shoreline School District No. 412, Director District No. 4

Sylvia Gil 

With no opponents, Meghan Jernigan, District No. 1 and Sara Betnel, District No. 5 are effectively re-elected.

School board directors must live in the district they represent but every voter in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park votes in all races.


