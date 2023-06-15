Elections: Two unopposed incumbents and one open seat with three candidates in Shoreline School Board races
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Shoreline School District No. 412, Director District No. 4
Sylvia Gil
- (206) 501-7612
- Zack4Board@gmail.com
Hazim Ghanim
- (360) 474-3686
- hazim.ghanim13@gmail.com
- www.HazimGhanim.com
With no opponents, Meghan Jernigan, District No. 1 and Sara Betnel, District No. 5 are effectively re-elected.
School board directors must live in the district they represent but every voter in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park votes in all races.
