All Creatives invited to Harbor Island Studios Open House on June 30, 2023
Thursday, June 15, 2023
RSVP for your FREE ticket here or with the June 30th QR code that links to the Eventbrite invitation.
King County Executive Dow Constantine, the EFAB (Executive’s Film Advisory Board), and the Seattle 48 Hour Film Project invite you to join us! You are cordially invited to tour Harbor Island Studios, see the new improvements, socialize with filmmakers, and envision your next production in this facility.
The evening will include the screening of three short films and one documentary produced entirely at Harbor Island Studios.
Brought to you by King County Creative and the Seattle 48 Hour Film Project.
June 30th was added after the June 29th event sold out.
