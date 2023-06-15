Safety Day for Kids June 24, 2023 in Lake Forest Park

On Saturday, June 24, 2023 between 10:00am and 3:00pm, the Lake Forest Park Police Department is hosting its 3rd annual "Safety Day for Kids."





Join us for a fun-filled day of outdoor safety education for children featuring biking, hiking, and water activities.





Bicycle obstacle course. Photo courtesy LFP PD

Kids will have the opportunity to participate in a bicycle obstacle course to learn about traffic safety and considerate cycling.





Our team of King County Search and Rescue representatives and Lake Forest Park Police Officers will discuss outdoor and water safety while giving away bicycle helmets and life jackets to children and adults with disabilities on a first-come, first-served basis.





Shoreline Fire will offer tours of the fire truck

The Shoreline Fire Department and a Police K9 unit will also be in attendance.





Children will receive free "safety bags" and we'll have even more to offer this year as we move to the lower level parking lot for greater visibility and more space.





Thanks to our generous sponsors at Nekter Juice Bar and Local 104's coffee truck, refreshments will be available, too.





Don't miss out on this fantastic event! There may even be a dunk tank!





