Protecting Washington from Mega-Wildfires
Thursday, June 15, 2023
That’s the size of King and Snohomish Counties combined.
The SFMO is joining with Challenge Seattle by asking for your help in preventing mega-wildfires by utilizing these five actions:
For more information or to obtain a communications toolkit with ready-to-use content and social media copy to disseminate, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
The SFMO is joining with Challenge Seattle by asking for your help in preventing mega-wildfires by utilizing these five actions:
- Responsibly start, manage, and extinguish campfires and debris burns.
- Safely use outdoor equipment that can cause a spark.
- Comply with burn bans.
- Remove flammable items within five feet of your home.
- Put screens on vents.
- Build home fire resiliency by removing dry leaves and debris, and cutting back large tree limbs up to a minimum of 10 feet away from homes.
- Create smoke readiness and evacuation plans.
For more information or to obtain a communications toolkit with ready-to-use content and social media copy to disseminate, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
0 comments:
Post a Comment