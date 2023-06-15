Free summer meal program for any child 18 and younger at Echo Lake Elementary School and Shorecrest High School
Thursday, June 15, 2023
The Shoreline School District announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger.
Meals will be served at the following locations:
Echo Lake Elementary School
19345 Wallingford Ave. N
Shoreline, WA 98133
July 11 - Aug 3, 2023
Tues, Wed, Thur
11:20 - 11:35 AM
Shorecrest High School
15343 25th Ave. NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
July 11 - Aug 3, 2023
Tues, Wed, Thur
11:00 - 11:25 AM
USDA Resources
19345 Wallingford Ave. N
Shoreline, WA 98133
July 11 - Aug 3, 2023
Tues, Wed, Thur
11:20 - 11:35 AM
Shorecrest High School
15343 25th Ave. NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
July 11 - Aug 3, 2023
Tues, Wed, Thur
11:00 - 11:25 AM
USDA Resources
- Families can call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479)
- For Spanish, families can call 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273)
- Summer Meals Locator: English or Spanish.
- USDA National Hunger Hotline can be reached Monday-Friday No Kid Hungry Resource
- Texting Line: Families may text “Food” or “Cominda” to 304-304 to find free summer meals near them.
0 comments:
Post a Comment