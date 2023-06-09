Edmonds Driftwood Players – 12th Annual Festival of Shorts

Join Edmonds Driftwood Players for our 12th Annual Festival of Shorts!





Each performance includes eight short plays that include multiple directors and casts. Come and be a part of our annual festival where the audience votes for a favorite at each performance from among the eight finalists.





The theme for this year is Pay It Forward. After receiving over 300 script submissions, the finalists were chosen by volunteer reading groups who were given blind copies for rating.





We typically receive submissions from around the globe! The shorts must not have been produced for an audience previously. Past winners have later been developed into full-length award-winning plays!



The eight Shorts that will be performed are

Tiny Man on Ferry by Samara Siskind (directed by Jonathan Olson), The Ubercorn by Brett Hursey (directed by Diane Jamieson), Frequent Flyers by Michael Goodwin Hilton (directed by Henry Dwan), Be My Fur Baby by Rhea MacCallum (directed by Beth Mahmoud-Howell), Monday Morning Still in the Park with George by Natalie Welber (directed by Henry S Brown, Jr.), The Best We Can Do by Emily Golden (directed by Vicki Wicks), Serendipitous by Lawson Caldwell (directed by Eric Bischoff), and The Wrong Jane by Scott Stolnack (directed by Kelly Flynt).

The design team includes Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Rex Goulding (Asst. Props/Set Coordinator), Brent Stainer and Cami Taliaferro-Barber (Lighting Designers), Jenna McElroy (Costume Designer), Sean Morrone (Stage Manager), Anna McClane (Asst. Stage Manager), Bailey Dobbins (Build Supervisor), Brian Fletcher (Sound Designer/Technical Director/Co-Producer), and Katie Soule (Managing Director/Co-Producer).



Thursday and Friday at 8pm,

Saturday at 2pm and 8pm,

Sunday at 2pm.

TICKETS:

$20 General Adult (19-59); $18 Junior/Senior/Military.

Purchase tickets online or by phone at 425-774-9600.

Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.