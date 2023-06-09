Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training)

Friday, June 9, 2023

WSDOT
Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$63,056 - $93,522 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training) in Shoreline, WA in the Northwest Region (NWR) Transportation Management Center (TMC). 

In this position, you will operate the regions intelligent transportation systems (ITS), guide other staff in the use of these systems, and make decisions that directly impact driver safety and optimize traffic flow on WSDOT roadways while also helping build algorithmic programs that assist ITS potential. 

The candidate selected for this position will also work to support traffic analysis and data requests for the region Traffic Office and assists in producing engineering studies and reports for others including news media as needed. 

The successful candidate will possess the ability to be available to work a variety of shifts to include day, swing, night, weekends, and holidays, sometimes with little notice to assist in the 24/7 operations of the TMC.

