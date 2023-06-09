League of Women Voters of Snohomish County: Annual meeting affirms our work for 2023-24

Honored as Legends of the League were Lynn Carpenter and Joan Smith.

Photo courtesy LWVSC





In addition to performing necessary official business such as bylaws changes and budget approvals, they approved two new programs of work for the upcoming fiscal year.





While continuing work within existing committees such as voter services and healthcare, they will also focus on two new areas: Tree Canopy and Preserving Legacy Forests, and Statewide Redistricting Reform.









Guest speaker Brel Froebe from Center for Responsible Forestry educated members on mature forests to help explain some of the issues surrounding this new advocacy work. More information about our current programs can be found at: www.lwvsnoho.org

A strong slate of nominees was elected to the board of directors for the 2023-24 year, and the outgoing

members were thanked for their volunteer service.





The Annual Meeting was also a chance to recognize the Legends of the League, who are esteemed League members recognized for their long, significant, and influential service to the League and the community.





This year, they honored two members for their outstanding contributions: Lynn Carpenter and Joan Smith.









