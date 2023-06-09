Follow up to trees cut down near RB Saltwater Park

One lone tree left on 20th NE

Photo by Save Shoreline Trees

Representatives of Save Shoreline Trees met with Rachael Markle, Director of Planning, and Kevin Bagwell, Associate Planner, on June 8, 2023 regarding the trees which stood near the entrance of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. ( see previous article

Per Shoreline Municipal Code (“code”) and confirmed by the City, the owner did have the right to cut down the two trees, as it was determined that they were on his private property.



However, due to inaccurate information and a mistaken removal, the owner has to pay for a tree removal permit ($239) and an additional $239 penalty. The owner must also plant three replacement trees for each tree removed -- six trees -- within 180 days.



Also per code, this owner, or a future buyer, cannot remove the third tree which is Tree #231, a Douglas fir 24.3” DBH, until there is another tree established on the property that is 6” DBH.



Per code, a property owner may cut down 3 trees per 7200 sf, and 1 tree each additional 7200 sf, every 36 months, no replacement trees required. Code also states that 24" DBH trees and larger do require a tree removal permit ($239/lot) and tree replacements as specified in the code. Statement from Save Shoreline Trees:



The Richmond Beach community is disappointed. The Pacific madrone and Douglas fir cut down will be sorely missed by residents and visitors who admired their natural beauty and all the benefits they provided.





The three trees were a community themselves, and now there is one solo tree remaining. They anchored the NW corner at 20th Ave NW and NW 190th St for a hundred years. Sometimes, there are reasons to not cut down trees even if code permits their removal.





