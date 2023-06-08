Large trees at entrance to RB Saltwater Park cut down

Save Shoreline Trees Advisory Board

After: stumps and debris. Photo by Marla Tulio

The beautiful old madrone measured 92" in circumference. It was 29.6" diameter at breast height (dbh). The Douglas fir was 100 years old.



contacted the City Public Works Department, as we had been informed these were right-of-way (ROW) trees. We worked for a year to save them from being removed due to the sidewalk project along 20th Ave NW.



On Friday, June 2, 2023 the Director of Public Works responded that these were not ROW trees as specified in the arborist report, but were privately owned and, per code, the owner could remove them without a permit. The property owner sought an exemption for tree removal under SMC 20.50.310(B). The information provided by the property owner's representative indicated that they met the criteria for the exemption. However, after receiving further information, the City is investigating whether the information relied on for the exemption was accurate.

However, the initial 2021 conceptual design by KPFF Consulting Engineers places the trees in the ROW. The Director of Public Works referred us to Rachael Markle, Director of Planning and Community Development.

After a day of emails with the City, it has been determined there is a discrepancy in the tree measurements. There are the measurements in the City-contracted arborist report, and the measurements provided to the Planning Department by the owner.





Remains of the madrone Save Shoreline Trees has received emails, there were many comments at the Save Shoreline Trees booth at the Farmers Market on Saturday, June 3, and there have been postings on Nextdoor of concern about the loss of the trees.





Residents who enjoyed the beauty and benefits of these trees are dismayed by this outcome.





We will see more trees come down in our neighborhoods due to the increasing need for housing and the impending middle housing regulations now required by state law.





However, we will pay a price. Science is telling us now that trees are the cheapest and best defense against climate change.









