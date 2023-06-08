Large trees at entrance to RB Saltwater Park cut down
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Save Shoreline Trees Advisory Board
There has been shock and disappointment in the Richmond Beach neighborhood and larger Shoreline community. The afternoon of June 1, 2023, at 20th Ave NW and NW 190th, the tall trees on the corner across from the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park entrance were cut down.
|After: stumps and debris. Photo by Marla Tulio
The beautiful old madrone measured 92" in circumference. It was 29.6" diameter at breast height (dbh). The Douglas fir was 100 years old.
Save Shoreline Trees contacted the City Public Works Department, as we had been informed these were right-of-way (ROW) trees. We worked for a year to save them from being removed due to the sidewalk project along 20th Ave NW.
On Friday, June 2, 2023 the Director of Public Works responded that these were not ROW trees as specified in the arborist report, but were privately owned and, per code, the owner could remove them without a permit.
However, the initial 2021 conceptual design by KPFF Consulting Engineers places the trees in the ROW. The Director of Public Works referred us to Rachael Markle, Director of Planning and Community Development.
After a day of emails with the City, it has been determined there is a discrepancy in the tree measurements. There are the measurements in the City-contracted arborist report, and the measurements provided to the Planning Department by the owner.
|Remains of the madrone
Residents who enjoyed the beauty and benefits of these trees are dismayed by this outcome.
We will see more trees come down in our neighborhoods due to the increasing need for housing and the impending middle housing regulations now required by state law.
However, we will pay a price. Science is telling us now that trees are the cheapest and best defense against climate change.
