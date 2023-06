Photos by Kristine Tsujikawa at Ronald Bog



Kristine Tsujikawa spent some time observing and photographing the birds at Ronald Bog.





Oddly, reports from both Ronald Bog and Bitter Lake say there are no goslings this year. Even the goose pair that took over the new eagles nest at Ronald Bog and drove off the eagles (with help from a flock of crows) abandoned the nest and had no offspring.





--Diane Hettrick