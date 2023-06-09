Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park awards scholarships to local students

Friday, June 9, 2023

Scholarship winner - LFP Rotary
The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park presented eleven Shorecrest seniors with $1,000 scholarships at its meeting on June 7, 2023. The scholarship supports students as they pursue higher education and recognizes those who exemplify the Rotary motto of "service above self."

Scholarship recipients demonstrated exemplary personal and scholarly achievements while also investing significant time in volunteering and giving back to the community.

Students receiving the award include:
  • Summer Beer, 
  • Claire Bold, 
  • Hana Butler, 
  • Rita Carswell, 
  • Annika Fisher, 
  • Kathryn (Katie) Rochleau-Rice, 
  • Harrison (Hank) Rohs, 
  • Rebecca Swinney, 
  • Jordan Somers, 
  • Liya Tekie,
  • Tyler Wunder. 
All are graduating Shorecrest seniors.

Congratulations to the 2023 LFP Rotary Scholarship recipients!

Scholarship Committee Members include Silje Sodal, Jill Brady, Karen Edwardsen, Darlene Zulauf and Ed Pearson. 

The Scholarship Committee would like to thank Robin Roat and Lisa Lasconi for providing the beautiful table flower decorations.


