Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park awards scholarships to local students
Friday, June 9, 2023
|Scholarship winner - LFP Rotary
Scholarship recipients demonstrated exemplary personal and scholarly achievements while also investing significant time in volunteering and giving back to the community.
Students receiving the award include:
- Summer Beer,
- Claire Bold,
- Hana Butler,
- Rita Carswell,
- Annika Fisher,
- Kathryn (Katie) Rochleau-Rice,
- Harrison (Hank) Rohs,
- Rebecca Swinney,
- Jordan Somers,
- Liya Tekie,
- Tyler Wunder.
All are graduating Shorecrest seniors.
Congratulations to the 2023 LFP Rotary Scholarship recipients!
Scholarship Committee Members include Silje Sodal, Jill Brady, Karen Edwardsen, Darlene Zulauf and Ed Pearson.
Congratulations to the 2023 LFP Rotary Scholarship recipients!
Scholarship Committee Members include Silje Sodal, Jill Brady, Karen Edwardsen, Darlene Zulauf and Ed Pearson.
The Scholarship Committee would like to thank Robin Roat and Lisa Lasconi for providing the beautiful table flower decorations.
0 comments:
Post a Comment