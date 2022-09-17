WSU Extension Master Gardeners at LFP’s Picnic in the Park
Saturday, September 17, 2022
|Master Gardeners were at the Demonstration Garden during the Picnic in the Park
Residents stopped by the table set up in the in the Demonstration Garden to check out the garden and pick up some information. The Master Gardeners fielded a wide variety of questions: plant identification, various garden pests, pruning roses and grape vines, mulching, and more.
The Master Gardeners maintain this Demonstration Garden in the park to highlight gardening techniques and answer questions on the spot.
There are garden beds for herbs, tomatoes, squash, green beans, greens (kale, collards, lettuce), leeks, and carrots. Established plants along the fence include the grapevine, two varieties of apples, rosemary, and peonies. All produce harvested from this garden is donated to local food banks, more than 60 pounds so far this season.
Get more gardening answers at our Plant Answer Clinic at the Westlake Ace Hardware at the LFP town center on Sundays from 10am to 2pm until September 25.
