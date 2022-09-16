Win up to $50 in Free Market Food and Flowers starting this Sunday at the LFP Farmers Market
Friday, September 16, 2022
On Sunday, September 18th and Sunday, September 25th, head to the market and snap a photo of yourself for your chance to win free market goodies!
It’s easy to enter. Here’s how:
- Take a selfie with your market haul of produce, flowers, or other market goodies while you’re at the LFP Farmers Market. (You can also have someone else take the photo, if you want!)
- Post your photo to Instagram or Facebook by Wednesday, Sept. 28th at noon. Be sure to tag @ThirdPlaceCommons and use the hashtag #LFPFarmersMarket.
Attend both weeks and take/post a qualifying photo each week to double your entries! Only one entry per person per week.
Two winners will be drawn at random from all entries posted with the qualifying tag and hashtag.
First prize winner will receive $50 in market tokens good for anything and everything at the LFP Farmers Market. Second prize will be $25 in market money. (All prizes paid in market currency.) Winners will be contacted via the same social media channel on which they posted.
The LFP Farmers Market, which is a program of Third Place Commons, takes place every Sunday through October 16, 2022 from 10am to 2pm.
Additional special holiday markets will be held on November 20th and December 18th, so mark your calendar and stay tuned for details on those as well.
Third Place Commons and the LFP Farmers Market are located at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
Third Place Commons is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years. Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment