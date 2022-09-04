Shoreline Historical Museum to partner with UW's Racial Restrictive Covenant Project and the City of Shoreline

Sunday, September 4, 2022

The Shoreline Historical Museum will partner with the University of Washington’s Racial Restrictive Covenant Project and the City of Shoreline to offer information on the history of racial restrictive covenants. This program will also highlight actions that people can take researching these deeds.

You can learn more about the project here.

You can register for the event on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 6:30pm-8pm here.

The language of segregation haunts the cities and suburbs of Washington State. Racist restrictions, although now void, remain in the property records of hundreds of neighborhoods, a toxic residue from the decades when racial segregation and exclusion was allowed, indeed promoted, by local governments throughout the state.

The Racial Restrictive Covenants Project involves teams of researchers at the University of Washington and Eastern Washington University. Authorized by the state legislature under SHB 1335 (May 2021), this project is charged with identifying and mapping neighborhoods covered by racist deed provisions and restrictive covenants.



