School Zone cameras begin September 7, 2022 in Lake Forest Park

By Diane Hettrick





School starts on September 7, 2022 and Lake Forest Park will be turning on their school zone cameras.

Monday through Friday 7:30am - 9:30am and 2:30pm to 4:30pm*

* Wednesday early release times are 7:30am - 9:30am and 1:00pm - 2:30pm

If you are not familiar with the schools in LFP, you may not realize how close you are to one.





First of all, believe any sign that says "school" and slow down whether lights are flashing or not.

Brookside Elementary. The roof is below the level of the street

If you are traveling on NE 178th, Brookside Elementary is in a gully on a large curve. 17447 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155. If you are traveling on NE 178th, Brookside Elementary is in a gully on a large curve. 17447 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155.





Coming down the hill, the school is invisible until you are right next to it. Visibility isn't much better the other direction. But children do walk to school down the hill.





Lake Forest Park Elementary is not easily visible from 40th

Lake Forest Park Elementary is right on Ballinger Way, 18500 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, but the problem street is behind the school on 40th NE. Lake Forest Park Elementary is right on Ballinger Way, 18500 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, but the problem street is behind the school on 40th NE.





Please be extra cautious in school zones, watch for pedestrians and busses. Also expect some delays during drop off and pick up times.





The purpose of the school cameras is to keep the children safe to and from their way to school. So slow down, and pay attention.











