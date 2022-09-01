Riders 18 and under can now ride free on Washington transit systems

Beginning September 1, 2022 riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including:

King County Metro buses,

water taxis,

Access paratransit and on-demand services,

Sound Transit buses and

Link light rail,

Seattle Streetcar,

and more as part of the Free Youth Transit Pass.





With the launch of the program, young riders can use current youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free.





By adopting a year-round free youth fare policy, King County Metro and other agencies across the state are providing young people access to the region’s innovative, integrated network of public transportation, expanding opportunity, and providing more equitable access.



