New Bible Study Fellowship Group for Men starts in Shoreline on September 12
Monday, September 12, 2022
Berean Men’s Ministry will host the BSF program, an in-depth, interdenominational Bible study. BSF includes weekly personal study, sharing within small groups, lectures, and notes. All this helps men to be in God’s Word consistently.
“The Elder Board at Berean Bible Church is excited to host the BSF program for men,” stated Dan Royal, board member, and Berean Men’s Ministry Team. “One of our pillars is, Grounded in God’s Word. BSF is an extension of that pillar. We invite all men to join us in studying God’s word to stay or become grounded in him!”
The men’s BSF is open to any man from the area who wants to participate. There is no cost to join the Bible study program, which begins in September and runs weekly through May, except during the holidays. Participants do not need to be a member of any church or denomination or even attend church. Men seeking a better understanding of God’s Word and His place in men’s lives are welcome.
Bible Study Fellowship is an international organization that offers Bible study in 120 countries, with thousands of groups meeting for chapter-by-chapter Bible study. Each week, men gather to study the Bible, learn from one another, and be challenged and encouraged to live for something larger than themselves.
Gerhard Ade, a long-time participant in Men’s BSF, stated, “Having joined BSF in 2002, I’ve deepened my understanding of the Bible through study and sharing the Word with other men. BSF is non-denominational and aims to grow personal relationships with God, which equips each man to serve his churches to the best of his ability.”
“When I have felt spiritually dry, I have found cracking open the Bible and asking questions of the text awakens me spiritually,” Daniel Kutz, BSF Teaching Leader, stated. “And I have found BSF to be that place that helps me stay spiritually alive through consistent bible study.”
Starting this fall, the studies explore the roots of our faith while continuing to deepen the understanding of Jesus as Messiah. “People of the Promise: Kingdom Divided” will increase hope in Christ by exploring 15 Old Testament books, from the death of Solomon through exile.
Berean already hosts two women and children’s groups of BSF. The women and children meet on Tuesday at the church, while the new men’s group will meet on Mondays. Berean Bible Church is located at 2345 N 185th St (at 1st Ave NE) in Shoreline.
For information about the Men’s BSF meeting, contact Bob Junell at Berean Church office, 206 363 1466, or contact Eric: bsf755eric@gmail.com
Registration for the new Men’s BSF is at: https://join.bsfinternational.org/
For information about the women’s and children’s, contact Anne: annerude@comcast.net.
To learn all the Bible Study Fellowship has to offer, visit https://www.bsfinternational.org/our-studies/kingdom-divided/
